FERGUSON, Mo. — An off-duty Calverton Park police officer was shot while working security at a Ferguson Walmart Sunday night.

Ferguson Police Chief Jason Armstrong said the officer was working as a security guard at the Walmart on West Florissant when he spotted a shoplifter. Armstrong said the officer confronted the suspect, who pulled out a gun and shot the officer.

Armstrong said the suspect ran off and is still on the run.

Armstrong did not say how badly the officer was injured.

The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.