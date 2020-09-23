205 people charged with federal crimes since Operation LeGend began in St. Louis

The program began in St. Louis in August

ST. LOUIS — More than 200 people have been charged with federal crimes in St. Louis since the beginning of Operation LeGend.

Attorney General William P. Barr provided updates on Operation LeGend during a press conference on Tuesday.

Operation LeGend first launched in Kansas City, Missouri in July and has since expanded to several other cities. The initiative is named in honor of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed while he slept early in the morning of June 29 in Kansas City.

According to the Department of Justice, Operation LeGend is a “sustained, systematic and coordinated law enforcement initiative in which federal law enforcement agencies work in conjunction with state and local law enforcement officials to fight violent crime.”

The operation was expanded to Chicago and Albuquerque on July 22 to Cleveland, Detroit, and Milwaukee on July 29 to St. Louis and Memphis on Aug. 6 and to Indianapolis on Aug.14.

Barr announced 205 defendants have been charged with federal crimes in St. Louis since the start of the program in August.

93 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses

90 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses

22 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes.