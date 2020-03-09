Dozens of violent offenders charged since launch of Operation Legend in St. Louis

The charges are related to narcotics and firearms-related offenses, the Department of Justice said

ST. LOUIS — Dozens of people have been charged with violent crimes in St. Louis since Operation Legend — a partnership between federal and local law enforcement — launched last month.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 89 people have been charged with federal crimes in St. Louis. This is the breakdown:

44 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses;

37 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses; and

8 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes.

When the program was announced during a news conference St. Louis, U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen said 50 Department of Homeland Security law enforcement officers would work in the city, supplemented by the Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers.

City leaders including Mayor Lyda Krewson and Public Safety Director Judge Jimmie Edwards have expressed support for the program.

However, some have argued federal agents should stay out of local issues.

During the St. Louis news conference, protesters gathered outside of the St. Louis police department.

In Kansas City, civil rights organizations said minority residents who already don't trust local officers will be even less likely to cooperate with federal agents.

The operation launched in Kansas City in July and has been expanded to other cities, including Albuquerque, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis, Milwaukee and Memphis. The Department of Justice said more than 2,000 people have been arrested, including 147 for homicides. Law enforcement officers have also seized drugs, including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.