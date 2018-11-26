HIGH RIDGE, Mo — It was a somber day for members at the Saint Anthony parish during mass service Sunday morning.

It’s because the woman who was killed last Monday at the Catholic Supply store was a member there.

That’s why other members at the parish are going above and beyond to remember her legacy.

That horrifying incident that left Jamie Schmidt killed and multiple others injured has caused a disturbing feeling for almost anyone who heard about it.

Usually, Sunday mass is meant to be a joyful time to worship and pray but Gerry Gutting said this Sunday service was different.

"Today we were very somber I think everybody mind is just totally on Jaime and Gregg and we’re just still horrified at what happened," Gutting said.

It's because last Monday St. Louis County police said Thomas Bruce sexually assaulted three women inside the west county Catholic Supply store before killing Jamie Schmidt, who was a member at the St. Anthony Parish in High Ridge, Missouri.

"When we saw it in the news Monday my wife and I were talking about how horrific it was. We've never seen anything quite like that,” Gutting said.

Gutting said when he found out he personally knew who had been killed, it shook his entire world.

"I got a text telling me that it was Jamie and then I just cried, and I told my wife and we just cried. We couldn't even sleep," Gutting said.

He said Jamie went to the Catholic Supply store that day to do something kind for others, something she was known for.

"She was in that store to buy supplies to knit rosaries for people for Christmas," Gutting said.

Now all members have are the murals she painted inside the parish, and the wonderful memories of her they will never forget.

"This is something that we're going to be thinking about the rest of our lives. Just pray for all the victims. The best thing anybody can do is just pray for them and pray this never happens again," Gutting said.

During the service, they also held a blood drive for people to donate in Jaime's honor, and her funeral mass will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. The family started a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral.

