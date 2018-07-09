FERGUSON, Mo. — Ferguson police are investigating the rape of an elderly woman in a nursing home.

Colette Green said she visits and cares for her 84-year-old mother every day. Early last week, while bathing her mom at the Christian Care Home in Ferguson, she said she noticed what she now believes were signs of sexual abuse.

She said her mother has dementia, can't speak or feed herself, and has the mind of an infant. She said she asked the nursing home director about her mother's injuries and was told Friday they were investigating.

But the next day, she said the injuries were worse.

"Saturday when I saw my mother there (was) no doubt about what was going on," said Green. "This was a total violation of an 84-year-old lady that's contracted dementia...that could not speak. Equal to a newborn baby."

Green said there's no way her mother can defend herself.

"She can not holler, scream," she said.

Green's mother was taken to the hospital where she said doctors performed a rape kit and, according to paperwork from the family, doctors determined Green's elderly mother was sexually assaulted.

Green is confident she knows who is responsible. Ferguson Police will only say they are "looking at everyone" at the nursing home.

5 On Your Side contacted the nursing home. A person there said they would have an administrator contact us be we have yet to hear back.

Medicare records show other abuse allegations over the past three years and Medicare has fined the facility nearly $90,000 over that time for various violations.

Green's mother is out of the hospital and she has moved her mom to another facility.

Ferguson police say the investigation is ongoing.

