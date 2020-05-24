Police: Juvenile shot and killed by acquaintance playing with gun

Police said the juvenile was shot by someone he knew who was playing with a gun

ST. LOUIS — A juvenile is dead after a Saturday night shooting in St. Louis.

Around 9:39 on Saturday night police said a male juvenile had been shot in the chest in the 3900 block of Evans avenue. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police said the juvenile was shot in the chest by an acquaintance who was playing with a gun.

The homicide department is handling the shooting.