ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police have arrested a man suspected of carjacking a victim at gunpoint and leading police on a chase through the city.

A 22-year-old man said he was held up at gunpoint at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Vista, which is in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood. The victim told police two men demanded his 2008 Chevy Impala and drove off with the vehicle.

Officers responded to the area and spotted the Impala driving fast on and off the road through residential neighborhoods. Police said they blew through stop signs and lights.

After police lost sight of the vehicle, several drivers said the Impala hit their cars at S. Vandeventer and Chouteau Avenue. The suspects kept on driving, witnesses said.

The carjacking suspect was finally seen getting out of the stolen Impala. When an officer tried to stop him, police said he ran and jumped a fence. Police caught him in the 800 block of S. Vandeventer.

Police have identified the suspected armed carjacker as Steven Walls, a 20-year-old from the 5500 block of Greer in north St. Louis.

He’s facing eight charges, including robbery, armed criminal action, resisting arrest, property damage and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police have not released any details about a second man suspected in the carjacking that the victim mentioned to police.

