Person barricaded inside Dupo home after shooting police officer, 2nd victim found dead, police say

DUPO, Ill. — A police officer was shot and seriously injured, and a second victim was found dead in Dupo, Illinois, Illinois State Police said Sunday evening.

Master Sergeant Brad Clossen with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department said police are responding to the 700 block of McBride Avenue, which is a residential area. An Illinois State Police spokesperson said officers believe the suspected shooter is barricaded inside a nearby home.

A large police presence including armored vehicles and emergency medical personnel is in the area.

A police source told 5 On Your Side the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department was called to a report of a disturbance at a home on McBride. A Dupo police officer arrived before St. Clair County deputies could arrive, the source said.

A police source said the Dupo officer suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and shoulder. He was rushed to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment. The ISP spokesperson said the officer was seriously injured.

The ISP spokesperson said a second person was found dead in the area, but did not provide any other information about them.

Clossen said they know who the suspect of the shooting is, but the suspect has not been taken into custody.

The ISP spokesperson said the scene is active and residents should avoid the area.