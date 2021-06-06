Pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in rollover crash on I-255 ramp

Woman led Arnold police and other officers on a chase into south St. Louis County, then had an accident with ejection before getting on Lemay Ferry Road.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman in a stolen vehicle led officers on a chase into south St. Louis County that concluded in a rollover crash with an ejection on the eastbound Interstate-255 ramp to Lemay Ferry Road.

There was no word from police about the condition of the occupant who was ejected.

The pursuit began about 1:40 p.m. Saturday when Arnold police spotted the stolen vehicle. Arnold PD chased her north on I-55 from the Richardson Road area. The woman crossed into St. Louis County before exiting eastbound I-255 and crashing on the ramp to Lemay Ferry.