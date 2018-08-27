ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a retired priest was discovered watching what might have been child pornography, the Archdiocese of St. Louis said Monday.

The archdiocese was notified about the incident on Friday, Aug. 24 and reported the incident to police.

Investigators confiscated the retired priest’s computer.

Officials have not released the man’s name.

The archdiocese said it is fully cooperating with authorities in this case.

It is urging anyone with information about abuse involving a member of the clergy or other church personnel to contact the Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 800-392-3738 and local law enforcement officials.

The incident was reported just a day after the Archdiocese of St. Louis voluntarily opened its records for an investigation into the church’s handling of sexual abuse accusations against clergy members.

The decision came after a grand jury investigation in Pennsylvania found more than 300 “predator priests” in six Roman Catholic dioceses across Pennsylvania were protected by church leaders, who were more interested in safeguarding the church and the abusers than tending to their victims.

