Police seek car thieves in Eureka area, multiple schools on alert

A Eureka police officer was being treated at an area hospital after a crash during a stolen vehicle pursuit.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Several schools with the Rockwood School District in the Eureka area are on alert Tuesday morning as police search for car theft suspects involved in a pursuit that left an officer injured.

Bill Knittel with the Eureka Police Department confirmed a Eureka officer was being treated at an area hospital after he was injured in a crash during a chase with a stolen vehicle. Police did not have further information on his condition.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it has been working with Eureka police since around 4 a.m. to find suspects who were tampering with cars in Eureka near Mirasol Manor Way at Missouri 109 and State Road W.

One stolen vehicle has been recovered, the sheriff's office said. Multiple cars had items inside them stolen.

Two juvenile suspects are in custody, with more believed to be on the run. Police were canvassing the area of Mirasol Manor as they searched for the suspects.

Second juvenile suspect just apprehended in wood line near Mirasol Manor. — Sheriff Dave Marshak (@SheriffMarshak) April 12, 2022

Pacific police also confirmed three cars were stolen from Big G Tire at 306 E. Osage at around 7:30 a.m. The suspects fled and police are working to confirm if they are involved in the Eureka activity.

The police investigations put nearby schools on alert.

"Be assured, we are informed and have been taking some extra precautions," Rockwood School District said in a letter sent to families shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday. The precautions affect the Eureka Early Childhood Center, Blevins, Eureka and Geggie elementary schools, LaSalle Springs Middle, Eureka High and the Administrative Center and Administrative Annex.

Students will continue on with their day and move from class to class, while all school doors remain locked and a resource officer monitors the entrances. Students and staff still arriving to school will be allowed inside.

Below is the full letter from the Rockwood School District:

Dear Families:

You may have noticed an increased police presence in our area neighborhoods this morning. We’ve been informed by the Eureka Police Department that officers are looking for two suspects involved in a car theft who may be in our area.

Be assured, we are informed and have been taking some extra precautions. A few things to note for the Eureka Early Childhood Center, Blevins, Eureka and Geggie elementary schools, LaSalle Springs Middle, Eureka High and the Administrative Center and Administrative Annex:

Our students will continue to proceed with the routine of our school day and move from class-to-class.

All school doors will remain locked and our school resource officer is on location to monitor the entrances.

Students and staff still arriving to school will be allowed in.

Our administrators are visible as the monitor hallways and other access points in our school.

As soon as the police have resolved the situation, we’ll let you know. Thank you!