Saturday night shooting on Grand Boulevard and Penrose Street kills 1

ST. LOUIS — A person has died after being shot at the intersection of North Grand Boulevard and Penrose Street in north St. Louis Saturday night.

At about 11:55 p.m., the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a male victim was found shot, not conscious or breathing.

Police said the male was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. His name or age has not been released.

No other information about the shooting was available as of Sunday morning.

The St. Louis police Homicide Division was requested to investigate the shooting death.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.