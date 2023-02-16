Scout troop's trailer stolen from Maryland Heights church parking lot

Two thieves were caught on camera committing a crime in the back parking lot at Maryland Heights Church of Christ.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Maryland Heights police are looking for the thieves who stole a Boy Scout Troop's trailer and Pinewood Derby equipment.

"It was all locked up, the trailer itself," said Scout Master Sammie Mauer.

The church's security cameras were rolling around seven Tuesday night when police say the men pulled up in a light chevy blazer and stole a trailer that belonged to Boy Scout Troop 283.

"It's huge,” Mauer said, “I mean to come onto a church, on a holiday and steal something from a Boy Scouts Troop, I can't even imagine the mindset."

In just eight minutes, the two thieves came into the church's parking lot, backed up their vehicle and took off with the scouts' trailer.

The criminals also took off with everything inside the trailer, including a laptop, a printer, a projector and other items. It was all part of the troop's pinewood derby equipment, valued at $7,500.

Troop 283's eight scouts. who are seventh, eighth and ninth graders, were looking forward to running a Cub Scout pack's pinewood derby on Wednesday.

Troop leaders, parents and people at the church hope the thieves remember what these boys stand for and have a change of heart.

"If we can at least reclaim that track and everything then that would be huge for us," Mauer said.