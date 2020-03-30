ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot in north St. Louis Monday afternoon.

Several calls for “shots fired” came in at about 1 p.m. in the Baden neighborhood.

Police arrived in the 8500 block of N. Broadway and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. A block north, officers found a second man who also had been shot.

A spokesperson with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department initially said both men were alert and breathing, but later said the homicide unit was called to the scene. Police officials did not have information on which man was critically injured.

At this time, St. Louis police said they are still investigating where the shooting took place.

No other information has been released at this time.

Latest local headlines: