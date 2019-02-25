CAHOKIA, Ill. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning in Cahokia.

Several police cruisers were on the scene at 1:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Doris Avenue, which is near I-255 and Camp Jackson Road. Officers closed off a section of the road while they searched for evidence and investigated the scene.

5 On Your Side spotted at least five evidence markers on the ground.

Officers with the Cahokia and Sauget police departments responded. So far, neither department has released information on what happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we confirm more information.