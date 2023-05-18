Man convicted in fatal Spanish Lake shooting 2 years later

Two years ago, St. Louis County police were called to the 1100 block of Scott Avenue for a shooting reported in Spanish Lake.

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — A St. Louis 31-year-old man was convicted Thursday of five felonies in connection to a 2021 shooting death in north St. Louis County.

A St. Louis County jury convicted Christopher Bolden, 31, of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm, tied to the April 20, 2021, murder of Antonio Green.

Two years ago, St. Louis County police were called to the 1100 block of Scott Avenue for a shooting reported in Spanish Lake.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside a car in the driveway of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police identified the man as then-24-year-old Antonio Green.

According to a press release from Christopher King, a spokesperson for St. Louis County, Green was dating Bolden's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two children. Bolden tried to reach his ex-girlfriend by calling her more than 100 times and then drove to her home, where he killed Green.

According to a probable cause statement, the ex-girlfriend told police Bolden parked his car in front of the home and got out. He approached her car, where she was in the driver’s seat, opened the rear driver’s side door and said, “You thought I was f**king playing” before firing three shots at Green.

After the shooting, she got out of the car and Bolden pointed his gun and told her to say “please,” which she did, and then she ran inside the home.

A separate witness described the car that fled the area, and that same car was captured on video surveillance. It also matched the description of the car the witness knows Bolden to drive. Police checked the license plate of the car, and it turned out to be rented to Bolden. When Bolden was arrested in Illinois, he was in the same car.

Bolden was initially arrested two years ago in Montgomery County, Illinois and extradited to Missouri, where he was held without bond, police said.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell provided the following statement, according to the press release:

"The detective work responsible for the apprehension of Bolden, who fled the scene and crossed state lines, was remarkable," said. "I commend the St. Louis County Police detectives who worked this case and our skilled trial team that held this murderer accountable. The family of Antonio Green, whose observed the trial, has our most heartfelt condolences."

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.