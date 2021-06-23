St. Louis joining Biden's Community Violence Intervention Collaborative

President Joe Biden announced the collaborative in a press conference Wednesday afternoon, encouraging cities to use ARPA funds to curb gun violence

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis is one of 15 jurisdictions taking part in a national program to curb gun violence by using American Rescue Plan funds to address the causes of crime.

President Joe Biden announced the Community Violence Intervention Collaborative in a press conference Wednesday afternoon, encouraging cities to use ARPA funds to curb violence. In her proposed plan, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones would do just that, setting aside $11.5 million for violence intervention programs and youth programming and jobs.

Her plan for the funds still needs to be approved by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

“The American Rescue Plan is an opportunity to address the root causes of crime by investing directly in underserved neighborhoods and preventing violence before it occurs," Jones said in a press release. "This Community Violence Intervention Collaborative will help bring knowledge and more resources to St. Louis.”

Public Safety Director Dan Isom will represent St. Louis at the Collaborative.

Other jurisdictions joining the collaborative include:

Chicago

Detroit

King County, Washington

Los Angeles

Memphis

Minneapolis-St. Paul

Newark

Rapid City, South Dakota

Philadelphia

Washington, D.C.

Crime rates have risen after plummeting during the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, creating economic hardship and anxiety. Biden’s plan focuses on providing money to cities that need more police, offering community support and most of all cracking down on gun violence and those supplying illegal firearms.