Armed men carjack St. Louis sheriff's deputy outside Enterprise Center, steal his gun, phone

Investigators are still looking for the two suspects, who were described as being 15 to 20 years old.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Two suspects were still at-large Tuesday morning after a St. Louis city sheriff's deputy was carjacked and robbed just after midnight outside of the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.

A law enforcement source told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers a St. Louis city sheriff's deputy was working a secondary job at the Blues game Monday night. He came outside after getting off work, and his car broke down at about 12:20 a.m. at Clark Avenue and 15th Street.

The deputy was parked outside of the arena and waiting for a tow truck to arrive when two armed suspects came up and demanded he get out of his car. At the time, the deputy was in full uniform, the source said.

When the deputy got out of his vehicle, the suspects began fighting with him for the weapon in his holster. They were able to steal the deputy's gun and phone, and they drove off in his car, the source said.

Investigators were able to track the suspects on Interstate 64 in Illinois using the "Find My iPhone" feature but weren't able to find them.

Investigators are still looking for the two suspects, who were described as being 15 to 20 years old, according to the source.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, no one was injured during the incident.