14-year-old girl is 5th teen shot in 24 hours in St. Louis County

Wednesday’s shooting is the latest in a series of incidents over the last 24 hours that left four teens injured and one teenager dead

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 14-year-old girl was shot Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis County. She was the fifth teenager to be involved in a shooting in the county over the last 24 hours.

At about 1:48 p.m. Wednesday, St. Louis County police officers from the Jennings Precinct responded to the area of Hildred Avenue and Granada Place. They arrived to find the 14-year-old girl who had been shot in her hand.



“It’s still a very active investigation,” said Officer Tracy Panus, who is a spokeswoman with the St. Louis County Police Department.

Police did not have any further information to release.

Wednesday’s shooting is the latest in a series of incidents over the last 24 hours that involved teens being shot in St. Louis County. In all, four shootings have left four teenagers injured and one teenager dead.

The first shooting was detected by a ShotSpotter device at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 10100 block of Cloverdale, St. Louis County police said.

Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old boy who had been shot at least once in the lower part of his body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening, police told 5 On Your Side.

Police said their investigation revealed the teen was inside a parked car with at least one other person when another car pulled up. The people inside that car got out and started shooting into the car the victim was inside. Someone who was inside the car with the victim got out and starting shooting back, police said.

The suspects are not known, and they got away from the scene, police said.

The second shooting happened at 2:05 p.m. about five miles away near Bellefontaine Road and Pattern Drive. A 15-year-old boy was shot at least once in the lower half of his body, police said. He was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said the teen was sitting outside with several others when a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting at the victim. The victim and those who were with him ran away from the gunshots. Shortly after, the victim realized he had been shot, police said.

The third shooting happened at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 10700 block of Spring Garden Drive.

Officers arrived to find two teenagers with gunshot wounds. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the hip. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The second victim, a boy in his teens, was found in a nearby yard. He died at the scene, police said.

The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, “which remains very active at this time,” police said in a news release Wednesday morning.

Despite some similarities, police do not believe the Tuesday shootings are connected at this time.