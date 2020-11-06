2 suspects wearing masks robbed St. Louis 7-Eleven employee at gunpoint, police say

Both men entered the store wearing masks

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for two men who robbed a 7-Eleven employee at gunpoint.

It happened around 5:40 a.m. on June 8 at the store on the 5300 block of Chippewa in south St. Louis.

Both of the men entered the store wearing masks. One man was wearing a surgical mask and the other was wearing a black mask, according to the incident report.

Police said one of the suspects pointed a gun at an employee and the men got away with money, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Nobody was injured.

Police released surveillance pictures of the suspects and their vehicle. Investigators are asking anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).



