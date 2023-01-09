St. Louis police investigate deadly shooting Friday in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

Officers arrived at the scene on Kennerly Avenue to find a victim who had been shot in the head.

ST. LOUIS — A shooting early Friday morning in St. Louis' Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood left one person dead.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the 3800 block of Kennerly Avenue. Police arrived to find a victim with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Homicide Division was requested.

No other information was available as of Friday morning about the victim, whether any arrests had been made or what led up to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.

5 On Your Side on demand