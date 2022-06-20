Woman shot and killed at St. Louis gas station

The victim’s identity has not been released.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed at a north St. Louis gas station Sunday night.

The shooting happened at about 11:50 p.m. at a gas station at Kingshighway Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

According to a police report, a woman was found in the parking lot of the gas station with gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

At the scene, police exchanged gunfire with the suspect vehicle, but the suspects were able to get away. No officers were injured during the incident.

Earlier in the night at around 11:10 p.m., a man was shot in the stomach and leg in the 4200 block of Enright Avenue. He was conscious and breathing when police arrived at the scene. This is no word on if the two shootings were connected.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/