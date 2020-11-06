Man shot and killed in north St. Louis

He was not conscious or breathing when police arrived

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis early Thursday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it responded to the shooting at 2:36 a.m. on the 4400 block of Farlin Avenue, near the border of the Penrose and O'Fallon neighborhoods.

Responding officers found the man shot in the torso and leg. He was not conscious or breathing.

Police at the scene confirmed that it was a homicide.

The man's identity has not been released. No further information on the shooting was immediately available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.