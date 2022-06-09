St Louis police seeing spike in Kia, Hyundai thefts

Police are urging all vehicle owners, no matter the model, to buy anti-theft car clus to secure their vehicles.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police have a warning for vehicle owners after seeing an uptick in Kia and Hyundai thefts.

According to a release from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, there has been a "significant increase" in vehicle thefts. Since the beginning of the year, the department has received reports for 155 Kia thefts and 142 Hyundai thefts. That's more than double last year when 61 Kias and 64 Hyundais were reported stolen.

Police did not provide further information on how Kia and Hyundai theft rates stacked up to other vehicles.

The department said it is urging all vehicle owners to buy and use anti-theft car clubs to secure their vehicles and deter theft. The clubs fit over the steering wheel and lock it in place.

They are available for $15 at the Five Star Senior Center at 2832 Arsenal St. They can also be bought at St. Louis' Citizens Service Bureau or at the Department of Revenue. The Department of Revenue also sells license plate screws for $3.

Residents should call ahead to City Hall to check availability, bring proof of city residency, and pay in cash.

For more information about the clubs, people can call 314-622-4800 or visit the city's website.