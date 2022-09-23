St. Louis man scams numerous victims out of $300K, police say

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Louis man was arrested after police said he stole approximately $300,000 from victims since August 2021.
According to the St. Charles Police Department, 54-year-old Ron Johnson allegedly scammed numerous victims from in and outside of Missouri.
Johnson was charged with stealing over $25,000, several counts of forgery and stealing over $750. He is being held at the St. Charles County Department of Corrections on two $75,000 cash-only bonds.
If you or someone you know has had business transactions with Johnson and been scammed out of money by him, contact the St. Charles Police Department Detective Bureau at 636-949-3320.
To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.