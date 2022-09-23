St. Louis man scams numerous victims out of $300K, police say

St. Charles police asked anyone who believes they've been scammed by Ron Johnson to contact them at 636-949-3320.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Louis man was arrested after police said he stole approximately $300,000 from victims since August 2021.

According to the St. Charles Police Department, 54-year-old Ron Johnson allegedly scammed numerous victims from in and outside of Missouri.

Johnson was charged with stealing over $25,000, several counts of forgery and stealing over $750. He is being held at the St. Charles County Department of Corrections on two $75,000 cash-only bonds.

If you or someone you know has had business transactions with Johnson and been scammed out of money by him, contact the St. Charles Police Department Detective Bureau at 636-949-3320.