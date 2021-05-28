St. Louis officer wounded in shooting, transported to hospital in police vehicle

Officer was grazed over eye by bullet or glass; he was conscious and breathing. The suspect was taken into custody.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis Metro Police officer was wounded in a shooting just after 6 p.m. Friday in south St. Louis, a source confirms to 5 On Your Side.

The officer was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in a police cruiser. He was conscious and breathing when he arrived at the hospital, with a graze wound over the right eye, which may have been caused by glass, the source said.

Police Chief John Hayden, in a news conference outside the hospital, said the wound wasn't serious.

Hayden said two officers saw a vehicle in the 3700 block of Nebraska that was wanted in a robbery. Officers tried to pull over the car, a gold Chevrolet Impala, but the driver took off.

Officers were able to block the suspect vehicle at the intersection of Nebraska and Chippewa in Gravois Park, with one police SUV striking the suspect's car. The suspect then got out and fired at two officers, apparently hitting one of them above his eye. Officers returned fire, and Hayden said he believed the suspect wasn't hit.

The suspect was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered.

There have been 12 officers shot since June 2020, and this is the second officer shooting this year.