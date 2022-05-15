St. Louis Police investigating shooting death of 16-year-old girl in south city

Police say the girl was found with a gunshot wound to the stomach Saturday afternoon.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Police are searching for suspects in the shooting death of a teenage girl in south city this weekend.

Police responded to Minnesota Avenue near Bellerive Boulevard just before 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a report of a shooting victim.

When emergency crews first arrived the victim was in and out of consciousness with a gunshot wound to the stomach. When the victim arrived at the hospital, she was no longer conscious or breathing. She died from her injuries a short time later.

Police have not identified the victim but said she was a 16-year-old girl.

Saturday's shooting marks the seventh homicide of a juvenile under the age of 18 in St. Louis and the 54th injured in shootings so far this year.

St. Louis police officers will be moving to mandatory 12-hour shifts starting in June to deal with increasing violence as warmer temperatures approach.

Starting June 10 through the end of September, all officers and sergeants assigned to either evening or night watch shifts in the Bureau of Community Policing/Specialized Enforcement will work mandatory 12-hour shifts on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

