St. Peters woman used $200K pandemic loan for personal use, indictment says

ST. PETERS, Mo. — A St. Peters woman has been accused of committing $200,000 pandemic loan fraud intended for small businesses.

Trashunda M. Harrison, 36, was indicted on two counts of bank fraud and seven counts of wire fraud after submitting multiple applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans for three businesses as well as in her own name. The program is intended for small businesses to continue paying their employees during the pandemic.

The Quiet Space LLC, Blow LLC and StrutN 80s LLC were listed by Harrison on the applications.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Sayler Flemming's office, Harrison made false reports on the applications about the payroll and income of the businesses. She also included fraudulent tax forms to support her claims. She falsely claimed to have used the first loan for payroll and other business expenses on the application.

The indictment states Harrison used the PPP money for unapproved purposes. This would include shopping, dining, rent and other payments not related to the businesses.

Each bank fraud charge carries a potential penalty of 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine or both for Harrison. The wire fraud charges also carry a penalty of up to 20 years, a $250,000 fine, or both.