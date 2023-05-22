1 dead, 2 injured in St. Peters shooting Monday

The 1:30 a.m. shooting left a man dead. His wife and teenage daughter suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERS, Mo. — One person was killed and two others were hospitalized after an early Monday morning shooting in St. Peters.

According to the St. Peters Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at about 1:30 a.m. Monday at a home in the 1600 block of County Acres Drive.

Responding officers found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound. He was not yet identified as of Monday morning.

The man's wife, in her mid-40s, and his 13-year-old daughter were also found in the house with gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The criminal investigations division was leading the shooting investigation.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.