ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger spent this weekend out of prison instead of behind bars like previously scheduled.

Stenger was ordered to report to Federal Prison Camp Yankton by 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. However, an official at the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed Stenger’s reporting date was moved back to Monday, Sept. 23. The official wasn’t sure why date was delayed.

A check of the bureau’s online inmate locator Sunday morning showed Stenger was not in custody.

In August, the former county executive was sentenced to 46 months in prison for orchestrating a pay-to-play scheme at the highest levels of St. Louis County government. He pleaded guilty in May to multiple federal corruption charges.

He’s due to serve his time at Federal Prison Camp Yankton, which is in Yankton, South Dakota.

According to Forbes, it’s one of the best prisons to do time. In 2009, the magazine ranked FPC Yankton in its top 10 list of America’s cushiest prisons.

‘In southeastern South Dakota, near the Nebraska border. The winters are tough, and the nearest city of any size is at least an hour away, but Yankton is a standalone minimum-security facility with a staff that's not too tough on prisoners. White-collar cons can take classes in accounting, business administration and business management,’ Forbes wrote in its list.

