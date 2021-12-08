STL Crisis Nursery helps neighborhood heal after mother and daughter murdered

The organization teamed up with The Urban League to go door-to-door to spread love and information

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Crisis Nursery is spreading positivity, love and support in the neighborhood where a mother and daughter were found tied up and shot to death in their apartment.

Terri Bankhead, 27, and her 8-year-old daughter Da'Nilya Edwards were found by Bankhead’s mother after she couldn’t get in touch with her.

“It's hard for anyone who loves our kids but it also inspires us to do more,” Molly Brown, STL Crisis Nursery said.

The organization teamed up with Urban League volunteers to go door-to-door to spread love, family necessities and information about ways to protect the most vulnerable in the community.

“We just wanted to show that (the community isn’t) alone.”

The St. Louis Crisis Nursery has been helping families facing homelessness, domestic violence or overwhelming stress for more than 35 years.

In addition to its neighborhood outreach, it is committed to providing emergency intervention.

Crisis Nursery can help children from birth to 12-years-old.

Parents can receive crisis counseling, in-home visits, and parent education groups.

This free-of-charge center gives children medical exams, meals, and trauma-informed care.

Since 1986, it has expanded to five nursery locations and 10 outreach centers across the region.

If you or anyone you know needs help, Crisis Nursery has a 24-hour helpline at 314-768-3201.

Thirty-five years of preventing child abuse and neglect consist of:

125,000 children kept safe at one of the nurseries

4.8 million hours of emergency crisis care for kids

63,000 families served

99% of children involved with the Crisis Nursery have NO child abuse hotline report

98% of the children stay with their family and do NOT have to go into foster care

