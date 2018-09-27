ST. LOUIS — A person was barricaded inside a home in the Baden neighborhood Wednesday night, a few hours after a fatal shooting.

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on the 800 block of Elias Avenue Wednesday night. Police said they found the man was unconscious and not breathing with multiple gunshot wounds

At around 10 p.m., police said a possible "barricaded subject" in a home on the same street may be related to the shooting.

Officers took all precautions before entering the home, but when they went inside no one was there. The suspect is still wanted.

The investigation is ongoing.

