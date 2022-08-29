Teen boy charged in shooting that injured 13-year-old girl

The girl was taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital for treatment. She has since been released.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 15-year-old boy is in juvenile custody after police said he unintentionally shot a 13-year-old girl in St. Clair County Thursday evening.

According to a press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at around 7:15 Thursday evening on Amelia Drive in Cahokia Heights. Deputies arrived to find a 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen.

The girl was taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital for treatment. She has since been released.

Deputies said an investigation found the girl was shot unintentionally. They said a boy was trying to shoot a dog that was charging or attacking him, but the shot accidentally hit the girl.

The boy was taken into custody Thursday and was taken to the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Facility while the investigation continued.

On Monday, the boy was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and reckless conduct. The boy is being held at the juvenile detention facility pending future court appearances.

His identity has not been released because he is a minor.

