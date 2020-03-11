17-year-old shot, killed in Hazelwood Monday afternoon

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a teen was shot and killed in Hazelwood Monday afternoon.
According to the Hazelwood Police Department, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the 7800 block of Chamlette Drive around 4:20 p.m. The teen was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No other details have been made available. This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
Anyone with info is asked to contact Hazelwood police at 314-838-5000 extension: 1.