17-year-old shot, killed in Hazelwood Monday afternoon

Police were called to the 7800 block of Chamlette Drive around 4:20 p.m. where the teen was found with gunshot wounds
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Stock photo

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a teen was shot and killed in Hazelwood Monday afternoon.

According to the Hazelwood Police Department, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the 7800 block of Chamlette Drive around 4:20 p.m. The teen was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other details have been made available. This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information. 

Anyone with info is asked to contact Hazelwood police at 314-838-5000 extension: 1.

