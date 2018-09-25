ST. PETERS, Mo. – Three teens have been arrested in connection to stealing and damaging vehicles from a St. Peters’ car dealership.

Matthew Quiles, 19, of University City, Derrick Hudson, 17, of St. Louis and a 14-year-old were arrested after three vehicles were stolen from the CarMax at 4990 I-70 Service Road North on Monday.

Officers responded to the CarMax around 3:25 a.m. after a security monitoring company noticed a burglary in progess involving three teens. Officers took one juvenile suspect into custody at the scene. Quiles and Hudson were located a few hours later and taken into custody.

According to police, the suspects stole a 2016 Lexus IS 300 and a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

One of the suspects used the Jeep to ram through a glass showroom window, striking a vehicle on the showroom floor, which caused damaged to the inside of the building.

The Jeep became lodged in the window. One of the other suspects stole a 2015 Mercedes Benz C300, but while attempting to drive the vehicle off the lot, it became stuck on a concrete parking barrier.

Police said in total, three vehicles were stolen and two separate vehicles were damaged. The stolen vehicles were recovered at the scene. The approximate damage to the building and vehicles is $175,000.

Quiles and Hudson are being held at St. Charles County Jail on a $50,000 bond. The juvenile male was transported to St. Charles County Family Court.

