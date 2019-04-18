ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two Mehlville High School students were charged Thursday after police said they threatened a school shooting on social media.

Simon Scheipeter, 18, and Clara Hulsey, 17, were each charged with a third-degree count of making a terrorist threat.

Charging documents said Scheipeter and Hulsey made a social media post saying "all u [expletive ] gon drop dead when this colt 45 blast u by the lockers."

Students at the school saw the post and notified the police. Scheipeter and Hulsey both admitted to making the post in an interview with police.

The Mehlville School District released the following statement in relation to the incident:

We can't comment on discipline matters due to privary laws. I can, however, share a letter we sent at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, to Mehlville High students, staff and parents. This letter was in response to the report we received of a threatening message on SnapChat. The letter follows.

Good Morning,

A couple students did an excellent job of notifying our administrative team of a suspicious message posted on SnapChat last night. As a result, we were able to notify St. Louis County Police of the situation, and they are assisting us in dealing with the matter. The student who made this post will not be in attendance at school today. We are working with St. Louis County Police to continue investigation of this issue.

Thanks again to the students who communicated this to us. Please remember the simple motto: "If you see something, say something." These students followed this advice, allowing us to proactively deal with the situation.

The safety and security of our students and staff is our number one priority, and we feel confident in the safety of our building this morning.

Mehlville High School Administrative Team