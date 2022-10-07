x
Crime

Burglary attempted with stolen Hyundai at St. Charles gun store

The Elantra was stolen using a USB port and the steering column was damaged in the crash, St. Charles police said.
Credit: KSDK
Generic photo of a St. Charles Police Department vehicle

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Concrete barriers in front of a St. Charles gun store stopped a stolen Hyundai from smashing into the building in an attempted burglary. 

At about 5 a.m., three men allegedly stole a Hyundai Elantra in the 600 block of Glenco Drive in St. Charles, the St. Charles Police Department said. 

The men then drove the Elantra about a quarter mile to Kevin's Guns, located at 1017 S. Duchesne Drive, where they reportedly tried to drive the vehicle into the front of the gun shop, St. Charles police said.

Concrete barriers at the front of the store blocked the vehicle from smashing into the building. 

Police said two men exited the Elantra after not gaining access to the building, and a third man in a different Hyundai Elantra picked up the two other suspects and drove away from the scene. 

The crashed Elantra was stolen using a USB port and the steering column was damaged in the crash, the department said. 

Police did not say if any suspects had been taken into custody. 

Police said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is leading the investigation. 

Anyone with information on the attempted burglary is asked to contact the St. Charles Detective Bureau at 636-949-3300.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed. 

