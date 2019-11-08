ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating two overnight shootings in St. Louis, one a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.



Homicide detectives say a man was found shot in the head at the intersection of North Florissant and Branch Street. He was found just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Another shooting in the same area occurred about 30 minutes beforehand. Police say a man and woman were shot while driving on eastbound on Interstate 70, near the Salisbury Street exit when someone started shooting at them.

The man was shot in the arm and leg. The woman was shot in her side. They were able to drive into downtown St. Louis and call the police.



So far, police have no suspects in either shooting.