The manhunt continues for murder suspect Tyler Terry

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — An intense manhunt is still underway in Chester County for murder suspect Tyler Terry. Terry is accused of two murders and several shootings in South Carolina, including firing shots at Chester County deputies Monday.

He's also wanted for killing two people in Missouri.

"Law enforcement officers are extremely tired, frustrated that it's gotten to this point, I recognize the community is frustrated we don't have him in custody and I can promise you there is no one more frustrated than me", Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said.

As of Saturday night, deputies are still focusing on the area of Sloan Road and Fishing Creek.

Authorities are asking people to pay attention to any barns, crawl spaces, and outbuildings. They say do not check these places yourself but be aware of any unusual activity like opened doors.

"We have learned some things about him that would allow him to have some ability to survive a period in a wooded area", Dorsey said.

As the days continue to stretch on, former Assistant Director of the FBI, Chris Swecker says there's growing concern this manhunt won't end peacefully.

"As each day goes by as each hour goes by I think the suspect is more desperate and more fatigued and more mentally deteriorated," Swecker said. "It was dangerous on day one, it gets more dangerous as these conditions exacerbate."

Law enforcement will be conducting welfare checks on neighbors and businesses in the area as the manhunt continues.

"Nothing would make me happier if he walked up to our command post walked out on number nine and just gave up based on the last few weeks of his life we don't expect that," Dorsey said.

"Something will happen when you least expect it, he'll show up when you least expect it we've seen this happen over and over again," Swecker said.

If you have any information about Terry you are asked to call the tip line at (888-274-6372) or 877-409-4321 also 911.

No detail is insignificant. The reward for tips leading to Terry's arrest is $12,000.