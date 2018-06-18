WILDWOOD, Mo. — A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with sex crimes involving children more than 10 years after the first alleged incident took place.

Jason Lawson, 51, was charged with three counts of statutory sodomy and one count of statutory rape after police said he engaged in sexual contact with girls under the age of 12.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Police Department, Lawson lived in the same neighborhood as the victims — The Manors at Cherry Hills in Wildwood — and they knew who he was at the time of the incidents.

Police said he placed the girl's hand on his penis during incidents between June of 2006 and May of 2008. Between June 1, 2014, and June 1, 2016, he had the victim perform sex acts with him.

Police said no other victims have come forward as of this writing, but any other victims are asked to call detectives at 314-615-5400.

