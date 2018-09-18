WARRENTON, Mo. — A woman is facing charges after police said she killed her 85-year-old mother Monday morning.

A press release from the Warrenton Police Department said Marlene Wynn, 51, was arrested after her mother was found dead in a home on the 700 block of Cambridge Drive.

Police were called to a home on the 700 block of Cambridge at around 11 a.m. to investigate an assault earlier in the day. When they arrived, they found 85-year-old Mildred Brune dead on the floor with a large cut to her throat and a severe head wound.

Police said they found Wynn in another room of the house and was identified as a suspect. Police said they have filed for warrants. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.

