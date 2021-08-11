Woman, girl found shot in St. Louis apartment

Police say one of the victims is a girl about 10 years old.

ST. LOUIS — Police say they are investigating after a woman and a girl were found with gunshot wounds in an apartment complex north of Fairground Park.

Police say one victim was an adult woman and the other was a girl about 10 years old. Police did not share their condition but said EMS was responding to the scene.

The call came to police just after 3 p.m. as a shooting. Officers found the victims in an apartment.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html