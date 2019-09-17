RIVERVIEW, Mo. — A Florissant man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his friend. St. Louis County police believe the victim’s child witnessed the brutal aftermath.

At 2:15 a.m. Monday, officers from the Riverview Police Department responded to call for an assault in the 400 block of Thrift Ave. They arrived to find a woman with a gunshot wound to the back of her head. She was rushed to a hospital where she later died.

She was identified as 30-year-old Eboni Brown.

While investigating what happened, police spoke with Brown’s children, who were home at the time of the shooting. They told officers they heard a gunshot in the middle of the night. One of the children went to their mother’s room, where they said they saw Anderson Stallings Jr. standing over their mom.

Stallings, 31, was arrested while standing on the front porch.

Police said he and Brown were friends.

Stallings has been charged with first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. He’s being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

