ST. LOUIS —Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in south St. Louis shooting Sunday night.

Police said the shooting happened at around 9 p.m. on the 4700 block of Tennessee Avenue. When they arrived, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was unconscious and not breathing when she was taken to the hospital. She later died from her wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 KSDK