ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot inside a car early Monday morning in north St. Louis.

At 1:40 a.m., a St. Louis officer on routine patrol was flagged down by two women who said they were in a car when an unknown person fired shots into the vehicle.

A third woman who was inside the car was shot in the torso. Emergency crews rushed her to the hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. Police have not released her name at this time.

The other two women in the car weren't injured.

The other people inside the car initially told police the shooting happened while they were driving in the 8300 block of N. Broadway, which is where they flagged down the officer. However, an investigation revealed the incident started in the 2000 block of Wilbert, which is two-and-a-half miles away in St. Louis County.

The case is being handled as a joint investigation between St. Louis County and St. Louis City homicide divisions.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).