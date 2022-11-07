CVPA students to return to virtual classes next week, SLPS still working on return to in-person classes

They will have a full week of classes before the district's Thanksgiving break over the week of Nov. 21.

ST. LOUIS — Students at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School (CVPA) will resume virtual learning next week as the school district still works to find a location for in-person classes.

According to an announcement from St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS), students will resume classes on Monday, Nov. 14. They will have a full week of classes before the district's Thanksgiving break over the week of Nov. 21.

“The week of virtual learning will provide us more time to finalize plans for what we know our students want, which is to be back together, in person,” SLPS Superintendent Kelvin Adams said. “That desire was made abundantly clear during the moving performances at Sunday’s ‘Family Undivided’ event.”

Starting Wednesday, the district will be partnering with the Center of Creative Arts (COCA) to house CVPA faculty and staff during virtual learning. The announcement said the district has collaborated with COCA in the past.

CVPA Principal Kacy Shahid will work to put together a plan for in-person learning for students.

“I can’t thank our friends at COCA enough for their help during these challenging weeks,” Shahid said in the press release. “Their hospitality will allow me to have everyone in one place as I continue the process of reaching out to our families and getting their input on our next steps.”

The announcement said the district intends to provide more information about in-person learning before Thanksgiving break.

Monday's announcement comes two weeks after the deadly shooting at the school that left student Alexzandria Bell and teacher Jean Kuczka dead.

On Sunday, CVPA students came together to heal, reflect and call for action.