FOX C-6 School District job fair to hire bus drivers, teachers, coaches

Currently, there are at least 33 job listings on the district website.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARNOLD, Mo. — It's been six weeks since school started, and a staff shortage is preventing FOX C-6 School District from working as efficiently as it can.

Currently, there are at least 33 job listings on the district website.

FOX C-6 has openings in transportation, food service, special education, Character Kids Club, maintenance, custodial and other departments.

The district is holding a Support Staff Recruitment Fair Tuesday evening to help fill those positions. Job seekers can apply for open positions and interview on the spot.

One of the most publicized nationwide shortages is the one for school bus drivers.

The district has multiple openings for full-time and substitute drivers posted. People who are interested in becoming drivers will have the chance to get behind the wheel at Tuesday’s recruitment fair.

The event will be held at the Fox C-6 Service Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Bus driver applicants will have the chance to test-drive a bus in the Service Center parking lot.

The district has been vocal about its driver shortage issue.

At the start of the 2022 school year, FOX C-6 officials canceled bus service for neighborhoods within one mile of all elementary schools, and within two miles of all secondary schools, because there just weren't enough drivers to fulfill the routes.

On the FOX C-6 district website, there are postings for substitute teachers, kitchen managers, and coaching positions for sports like cheerleading soccer and track.

Click here for a full list of job postings.