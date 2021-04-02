Francis Howell School District parents, taxpayers react to budget cuts

Superintendent says taxpayers rejecting recent tax levies is part of the issue.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The Francis Howell School Board is scheduled to vote on Thursday on a plan to lay-off about 5% of the district's teachers - up to 65 positions - as part of budget cuts necessary to save $7 million. District officials say the move is necessary, in part, because district taxpayers have rejected three recent tax levies.



“These cuts are a combination of some things that have happened over past few years. As a district we've seen three failed tax levies. We've seen the ongoing rise in salaries for our staff. We've seen some unexpected increases in our benefits costs, and of course the impacts of COVID this year have all added to it,” Superintendent Dr. Nathan Hoven said.

Francis Howell parents and taxpayers are divided on the issue.

“Well I think any plan to lay off teachers doesn't benefit our students. Our teachers are the most pivotal part of our education for our kids. I'm not sure about the budget,” Lisa Walker said.

“I think it's a little excessive. We did vote it down, last time. I think there's just too much money going to schools,” Mary Ann Floyd said.

Francis Howell Central High School student Travis Trimble discussed the possible budget cuts.



“I don't really agree,” said Trimble. “If you go to the school you can tell – we definitely need more money to fund our schooling. We're relying on old products to run our school.”

Teacher cuts could mean larger class sizes.

“So what we've seen with our projections is an increase of one – two students, per class. We look at what DESE expects in class sizes from us and we're still well within their range of class sizes," Hoven said.

Hoven says COVID-19 has played a role, as well. He cites withholdings in revenues, and increases in expenditures for virtual education – for things like additional laptops and hotspots – as well as increased vendor costs for virtual courses. Hoven also cited PPE for students and staff, and changes in facilities to accommodate social-distancing.