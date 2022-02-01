Harris-Stowe University among HBCUs to report bomb threats on first day of Black History Month

Classes are canceled until further notice.

ST. LOUIS — The first day of Black History Month kicked off with bomb threats for several Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country – including Harris-Stowe University, where classes are now cancelled until further notice.

St. Louis police were called there shortly after 4:30 a.m. for a report of a bomb threat at the campus in mid-town St. Louis. Police swept the campus and gave the “all clear,” according to St. Louis police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell.

“Whether or not it’s connected to a national issue would be part of the ongoing investigation,” Caldwell said.

Harris-Stowe University also contacted the FBI, according to a press release from the university.

“We are working with the proper authorities to thoroughly investigate this potential threat,” the release stated. “The safety of our campus community is paramount, and we are taking every step, in conjunction with campus safety, law enforcement and the FBI to ensure the well-being of our community.”

That includes canceling classes.

“At this time, the campus, including the William L. Clay Early Childhood Education Center and HSSU Impact Education Center, are closed,” the release stated. “Classes and university operations, including the dining hall, are suspended until further notice. Plans are underway to ensure residential students are provided meals. Employees and commuter students should not report to campus at this time.”

University officials are telling students and employees to monitor their campus alerts, university email and social media to find out when classes will resume.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HSSU Department of Public Safety at (314) 340-3333.

NBC News reports other Historically Black Colleges and Universities were targeted Monday, including: