Maplewood-Richmond Heights Elementary goes virtual after pipe burst

Virtual learning for students will begin the week of Jan. 9.

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The Maplewood-Richmond Heights Elementary School will start the new year virtually after a pipe burst on Christmas Day, causing extensive damage to the school.

The water suppression pipe rupture at the school left water damage that could cost the school as much as several hundred thousand dollars.

“A 4-inch suppression water pipe failed right inside the main doors of our school," Ed Rich, the district's spokesperson, said. "We estimate the water was flowing for a good hour.”

He said the damage is extensive.

“That includes about 19 classrooms, our principal’s offices, some auxiliary offices (and) the gymnasium floor will have to be replaced," Rich said.

Rich was hopeful students would be able to return starting Monday, Jan. 9 but a new letter to families sent to families said students will begin virtual learning that day.

Crews continue to assess, repair and restore the building to safe and normal conditions. In the letter, virtual learning was determined by the additional repairs needed regarding the quality of air in the school.

You can read the full letter below:

"MRH Elementary School Community,

The last week has been quite disruptive to our Elementary School community and I want to ensure that our communication is transparent and clear. The water suppression pipe rupture at MRHE on December 25, 2022, resulting from the unprecedented weather that impacted the region, has required MRHE to undergo an extensive remediation process. During the process, it was determined that additional mitigation efforts are needed regarding the quality of air. Given that the health and safety of our students and staff is our number one priority, we will be implementing virtual learning for the week of January 9, with January 9 being a synchronous instructional day. Additional information regarding expectations for the week will be provided by Principal Carlisha Elam. We anticipate receiving an updated air quality assessment from contractors on Monday, January 9, and will use the information to inform future decisions.

While the aforementioned pipe rupture is the second in two years, the previous rupture involved a small water line feeding a sprinkler head in a different location. In an effort to deter future breaks, we have taken the following steps:

Identified and sealed air infiltration

Remediated by drywalling to the roof deck, including additional insulation

Insulated pipes

Will increase ventilation to allow cross transfer of air flow to balance temperatures

We understand that this unexpected circumstance is a hardship for many of our MRHE students, families, and staff, but please know that we are proceeding with abundant caution to ensure the safety of our community. I will continue to keep you updated as new information is received, however please do not hesitate to contact me at bonita.jamison@mrhschools.net with additional questions.

With grace and gratitude,